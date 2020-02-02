Groundhog Day: Bill Murray Returns as Phil Connors in Jeep Super Bowl 2020 Ad

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Tonight is the night the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIV. While most people will be tuning in for the football, other folks will be glued to their television for the line-up of commercials, which often promise celebrity cameos and throwbacks to some classic content. Since the big game happens to fall on February 2nd this year, it's no surprise one company decided to go all-in on the Groundhog Day theme. Jeep decided to recruit Bill Murray, star of the hit 1993 comedy, Groundhog Day, for their big commercial. In the film, Murray's character, Phil Connors, is a TV weatherman who finds himself waking up every morning on the same February 2nd, forced to relive the holiday over and over again.

The new Jeep commercial opens the same way every morning did for Murray in the film, only this time, he sees something new: a Jeep Gladiator. He decides to kidnap Punxsutawney Phil and take him on a joy ride and continues to take the groundhog on a new adventure every day he wakes up. Unlike the film, Murray is having a blast, because "no day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator." You can check out the ad below:

“It’s 'Groundhog Day' all over again as Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot starring Bill Murray (in his first-ever national television commercial)," the video description reads. "But this time reliving the same day over and over again is always a new adventure when you’re driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep. There’s only one."

Murray isn't the only big celebrity to appear in a car commercial this year. Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Captain America, was joined by fellow Bostonian actors, John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) and Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), to promote the 2020 Sonata and its “Smaht Pahk” feature. You can check out the ad here.

Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl? Which commercial are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments!

While various Super Bowl-related programming will be available on sports television throughout the day, the Big Game itself kicks off at 6:30/5:30 p.m. Central time.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!