James Bond: No Time to Die Emojis Debut on Twitter

Out of all of the blockbusters that are set to debut in the coming months, action movie fans are especially excited to see No Time to Die. The twenty-fifth film in the James Bond franchise has quite a lot of hype surrounding it, and it looks like those who want to celebrate the film can do so in a major way. On Sunday, official Twitter emojis for No time to Die made their way online, which you can check out below.

No Time to Die, which is confirmed to be Daniel Craig's last outing in the iconic role, will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the script, explained in a previous interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“When I saw his Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I really loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I was really excited about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I’m writing the script.”

No Time to Die is set to be released on April 10th.

