Pamela Anderson Splits From Batman Producer Jon Peters 12 Days After Wedding

Batman producer Jon Peters wed actress and model Pamela Anderson 12 days ago. Now that marriage has come to an end. Anderson says in a statement, "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that the legal documents for their marriage were never filed, and so this is less of divorce and more of a breakup. The marriage took place quietly in Malibu on January 20th, attended by Anderson's two sons, Peters' three daughters, and his ex-wife, Christine Forsyth-Peters.

Both Anderson and Peters have been married four times before. They dated for a time 30 years ago and had kept their reunion a secret for months.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much." Peters said at the wedding, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Anderson's first marriage was to Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, the father of her two sons. She later married Kid Rock and twice married Rick Salomon.

Peters first met Anderson at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s, when he was at the height of producing power. He has a long list of film credits, many of them on favorites from the 1980s. They include An American Werewolf in London, Flashdance, Clue, The Color Purple, Rain Man, Tim Burton's Batman, and Batman Returns.

Fans may know Peters best from a story that director Kevin Smith tells from when they were both working on a Superman film for Warner Bros. Smith recalls Peters requesting that Superman never be seen in his suit, that he never be seen flying, and that he fights a giant spider at the film's end.

"'He's got to fight a giant spider in the third act,'" Smith recounts on the 2002 DVD An Evening with Kevin Smith. "[Peters] said, 'There's gonna be a scene in this movie, a scene that I want. When I saw King Kong as a kid, there's a scene where the doors open up and King Kong's revealed and it's a real big moment. I want that moment in this movie. I want some doors to open up and a big f***ing spider's there."

Pamela Anderson Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images & Jon Peter Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

