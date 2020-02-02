Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 2)

It's a light week on the Netflix front, with just a handful of Netflix Originals sprinkled for release throughout the week. Anchoring things in the coming days is the much-anticipated debut of Locke & Key, a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed comic series from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. That series drops Friday along with three other Netflix Originals.

Other pieces of original programming due out this week include a new standup special from Tom Papa, a gut-wrenching look at the American opioid epidemic in The Pharmacist, and the Bill Pullman-starring The Coldest Game, a fictional tale about the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week!