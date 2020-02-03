Hamilton Movie Coming to Theaters with Original Broadway Cast

Broadway fans, this is not time to miss your shot! If you have yet to experience the joy that is Hamilton, then it is time you got caught up with the movement. Not long ago, the co-creator and original star of the hit Broadway musical announced a special bit of information. Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed Hamilton is coming to theaters next year, and the film will feature the original Broadway cast.

The announcement comes not long after Miranda hit up social media with a tease that got Hamilton fans shaken. The actor hit up Twitter to share a simple message which read, "Wait for it." Obviously, fans were quick to speculate about Hamilton as that line comes from one of the production's best songs.

Now, it seems like Hamilton is coming to theaters at long last. This arrival comes years after the show first hit Off-Broadway and then Broadway in New York City. To date, the show has become one of the biggest hits in the theatre scene, and it is all thanks to its electric music. Miranda pulled every stop when he wrote verses for Hamilton's hip-hop soundtrack, and the show has earned enough Grammy and Tony Awards to prove it.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

It wasn't long ago Miranda teased that a film was in the works for Hamilton during an interview with Variety. When speaking about the production, the actor confirmed the project was being worked on and would make Hamilton way more accessible to people unable to afford a ticket to the live show.

“What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast,” he shared. “We’re just trying to find the right time to do it.’”

As someone who just saw the Broadway show on tour, I can vouch that Hamilton lives up to the hype. Its complex choreography, fresh tracks, and sly humor will make a fan of just about anyone. If this show cannot get you into Broadway, few will. That is, until Miranda's take on In The Heights hit theaters.

Are you excited about this long-awaited release? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

