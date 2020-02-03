Super Bowl 2020: Disney Fans Are Convinced Shakira Wore Her Zootopia Outfit During the Halftime Show

By Charlie Ridgely

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought the house down with their performance during the halftime show of Sunday night's Super Bowl. Both performed a slew of hits from their respective catalogues, along with a powerful duet performance to end the entire show. As you can imagine, both acts went through a few costume changes throughout the night, but it was Shakira's very first outfit that got the attention of Disney movie fans around the world. It looks a lot like Shakira's initial costume was the same one worn by her character Gazelle in 2016's Zootopia.

If you recall, Shakira played the international pop sensation named Gazelle in Zootopia, performing the hit song "Try Everything" in front of a sold out arena at one point during the film. Surrounded by a horde of tiger dancers, Shakira's Gazelle rocked a sparking red two-piece outfit, which is almost exactly what the singer wore on the Super Bowl halftime stage Sunday night.

Shakira could have easily been paying homage to her Zootopia character with the outfit. It also could have been a total coincidence. Either way, fans of the award-winning Disney film couldn't help but see the connection.

Check out what the folks on Twitter had to say about the Zootopia nod at halftime:

Slide 1 of 10That's the Same Outfit
Slide 2 of 10Anyone Notice
Slide 3 of 10Yeah, That's Definitely the Same
Slide 4 of 10Zootopia Predicted the Halftime Show
Slide 5 of 10Where are the Tigers??
Slide 6 of 10Happy Happy
Slide 7 of 10In Costume
Slide 8 of 10Was This Intentional?
Slide 9 of 10Why You Gotta Go and do That?
Slide 10 of 10Okay but where was "Try Everything"?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Start the Conversation

of