Super Bowl 2020: Disney Fans Are Convinced Shakira Wore Her Zootopia Outfit During the Halftime Show
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought the house down with their performance during the halftime show of Sunday night's Super Bowl. Both performed a slew of hits from their respective catalogues, along with a powerful duet performance to end the entire show. As you can imagine, both acts went through a few costume changes throughout the night, but it was Shakira's very first outfit that got the attention of Disney movie fans around the world. It looks a lot like Shakira's initial costume was the same one worn by her character Gazelle in 2016's Zootopia.
If you recall, Shakira played the international pop sensation named Gazelle in Zootopia, performing the hit song "Try Everything" in front of a sold out arena at one point during the film. Surrounded by a horde of tiger dancers, Shakira's Gazelle rocked a sparking red two-piece outfit, which is almost exactly what the singer wore on the Super Bowl halftime stage Sunday night.
Shakira could have easily been paying homage to her Zootopia character with the outfit. It also could have been a total coincidence. Either way, fans of the award-winning Disney film couldn't help but see the connection.
Check out what the folks on Twitter had to say about the Zootopia nod at halftime:
Shakira wore her same outfit from Zootopia... pic.twitter.com/kjc3tlPZLY— Real Patrick Kling (@PatrickSKling) February 3, 2020
Anyone else notice how similar shakira's first outfit was to her zootopia concert outfit? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rPfdbGzNtf— stagworthy (@fluffpuddle) February 3, 2020
shakira showin up to the halftime show in her gazelle outfit from zootopia pic.twitter.com/NvuqhJF3ta— Jake Aboyoun (@jaakerz314) February 3, 2020
Zootopia predicted the #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/3Pgut58VcF— Sam Chevalier 🌻 (@samhelene97) February 3, 2020
I wanted Shakira to bring the tigers from Zootopia but it’s fine. It’s cool. I get it.— ivy marie 🥂🎷🎆 (@ivysaysrawr) February 3, 2020
hi this makes me so happy cause zootopia is by far my favorite disney movie ok bye pic.twitter.com/LdOo3hBw3v— draMATTic (@ayomatttt) February 3, 2020
So you’re telling me Shakira dressed up as her Zootopia character tonight? 😂 pic.twitter.com/jQPVECqXOw— Derek (@DerekPlease) February 3, 2020
We may not have gotten any Try Everything in the #HalftimeShow , but you can’t tell me her costume wasn’t at least close to a Zootopia reference. Was this intentional @shakira ? pic.twitter.com/ByRdw3jtli— Andy Lagopus (@ZNN_Andy) February 3, 2020
SHAKIRA I LOVE YOU BUT WHY YOU GOTTA GO AND DRESS LIKE GAZELLE? #Zootopia #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/vrRSLaHj9k— Rachael S (@rach_solberg17) February 3, 2020
I’m okay with Shakira not singing Try Everything from Zootopia because she paid homage to Gazelle ❤️#PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/bp9pTsGkUw— Linds 🐼🐼 (@LindsStansTay) February 3, 2020
