Kevin Smith Reveals Clerks III Will Take Place Almost Entirely At Quick Stop

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has been very open about his plans for Clerks III for many years now, with the project going through various forms. Now after years of development, and differing drafts that would have been on the stage instead of the screen, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and in a new tweet has offered another reveal about the movie's setting, which shouldn't surprise fans of the View Askewniverse.

On Twitter, one user reached out to Smith to talk about their love for the first Clerks movie from 1994, commenting with a dig at the sequel and with their own pitch for the third movie, Smith replied reiterating his love for the 2006 follow-up and saying: "Clerks II is my favorite of the Askewniverse movies (with #JayAndSilentBobReboot gaining fast). Also also: Clerks III takes place almost entirely at Quick Stop, so no airport stops."

This tracks with what Smith previously revealed to be the full plot and set-up for Clerks III a few months ago, a story that will draw from his actual life both from the beginning of his film career with the filming of Clerks and his very recent health scare. Smith suffered a near-fatal heart attack last February and will be writing it into the plot of Clerks III.

Maybe that’s because Clerks II came out in 2006, not the 90’s. Also: Clerks II is my favorite of the Askewniverse movies (with #JayAndSilentBobReboot gaining fast). Also also: Clerks III takes place almost entirely at Quick Stop, so no airport stops. https://t.co/6jatkAJsDS — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 4, 2020

“Randal has a heart attack, decides that he came so close to death, and his life has meant nothing, there’s nobody to memorialize him, he has no family or anything like that,” Smith previously told TheWrap. “And in the recovery, while under fentanyl, he comes to the conclusion at mid-life, having almost died, having worked in a movie store his whole life and watched other people’s movies, he tells Dante, I think we need to make a movie. So Dante and Randal make Clerks. That’s the story of Clerks 3.”

It's unclear when Smith plans to enter production on Clerks 3 or who will distribute it; the first two films in the franchise were attached to Harvey Weinstein's The Weinstein Company. In any event though, actors Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson are both set to reprise their roles of Dante and Randall, with Anderson's lack of interest in the film being the previous reason it never made it to the big screen. Smith has also previously revealed that the new sequel will be scored by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, who previously contributed the end credit song to Smith's Tusk.

