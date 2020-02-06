Fast & Furious 9 Crushed All Other Super Bowl Trailers in Views

Many exciting trailers were released during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but one movie outdid itself a couple of days before the big game with a very unique release. The cast of the highly-anticipated Fast & Furious: F9 attended a huge concert in Miami, which featured performances from multiple musical guests, including The Fast Saga's Ludacris. During the event, which also featured cast interviews and shared memories from the previous films, the trailer dropped and it was nothing short of epic. The footage saw the return of many fan-favorites, but nothing excited people as much as the reveal of Sung Kang (Han). After all that, it's no surprise that F9 crushed all other Super Bowl trailers in views and saw a huge spike in ticket sales, which went live on Friday.

According to Variety, the near four-minute trailer for the new movie has already seen 439.3 million global views across YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Considering the film isn't being released until May, there's a good chance that number will only continue to grow. In addition to the four-minute trailer, the 30-second spot for F9 that aired during the Super Bowl drew 8 million views in the 24 hours following the game. The livestream concert’s viewership also scored 12 million views within the first 72 hours of being online.

Variety claims F9 “sucked up all the air online” and explained that while last year’s top four Super Bowl trailers each had over 19 million views within 24 hours, this year saw much lower numbers. After the first 24 hours of this week's Super Bowl, Black Widow's spot saw 18.1 million views, Mulan had 12.4 million, and No Time to Die eared 10.1 million. Last year, the top trailers were Hobbs & Shaw with 85.5 million views, Avengers: Endgame with 59.1 million, Alita: Battle Angel at 34.1 million, and Captain Marvel with 19.2 million.

Variety also reports that advanced ticket sales are already 50% ahead of The Fate and the Furious, which was released in 2017 and the last movie to feature the saga's main cast. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw came out last year, but only focused on the characters played by The Rock and Jason Statham. According to the report, F9 has already sold nearly four times the advanced tickets as Hobbs & Shaw.

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

Fast & Furious: F9 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22.

