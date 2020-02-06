The Academy Announces More Marvel and Star Wars Talent Presenting at the Oscars

With just five days remaining until the 92nd Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the last round of presenters for this year's ceremony. Once again, the next batch of presenters in the film include actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise with Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Natalie Portman (Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame) presenting awards at the ceremony. They join the likes of Salma Hayek (The Eternals), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame), and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as additional presenters who hail from the fan-favorite franchises.

Other presenters that were announced today by The Academy include Jane Fonda (9 to 5, Barbarella), Josh Gad (Frozen), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Chris Rock (Top Five). They join the other presenters confirmed by The Academy which includes Timothée Chalamet (Little Women), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Mindy Kaling (Late Night), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, In the Heights), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing), Ray Romano (The Big Sick), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, Cats), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project). Last year's Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will also present at the ceremony.

Warner Bros. and DC's Joker leads the nominees this year movies in terms of overall nominations with 11 total. The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 were all right behind Joker with 10 nominations each, while Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Parasite landed six apeice.

Fan favorites' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was nominated in three categories — Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing with Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, only nominated in the Best Visual Effects category.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, February 9 on ABC. You can read the full list of nominees for this year by clicking here. Nominations in the six major categories include:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

