Tom Holland and His Dog Both Impress in Throwback Photo From Dolittle Premiere

Dolittle hit theaters last month and stars Robert Downey Jr. in his first leading role since saying goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. The new movie features the voice of another Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, Tom Holland, who plays Jip in the new movie. Holland might be the voice of the film's dog, but the breakout star of the movie's London premiere was Holland's real-life pet, Tessa. At the end of January, Holland shared some photos from the event and teased that his dog "stole the show." Well, he's back on Instagram and he's reminding folks just how precious his pup is (and Holland doesn't look too bad either).

“Talk about a flex #mydogscoolerthanyours,” Holland wrote.

You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Talk about a flex #mydogscoolerthanyours A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Feb 7, 2020 at 7:09am PST

Many people commented on the post, including Lexi Rabe, who played Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame.

“Yes he is!,” @lexi_rabe wrote.

Fans commented on the post, too:

“LOL, can I have this picture framed?,” @ben_emnuel asked.

“I love this doggo,” @prsephon.e added.

Unfortunately, Dolittle hasn't had a great run at the box office. The movie has earned $130,940,926 so far, which isn't great when you consider its $175,000,000 budget. As for the critical reception, Dolittle has been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 15% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it appears moviegoers are being a little more forgiving of the film. In fact, the difference between the critics and the audience score quite staggering. As of now, Dolittle is rocking a 76% audience score.

Comicbook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave Dolittle 2 out of 5 stars, calling it "a forgettably absurd adventure." You can read the full review here.

In addition to Downey Jr. and Holland, the cast and voice cast for the new film featured Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

This year, Holland can be heard on the big screen again in Pixar's Onward with Chris Pratt. He'll also be seen in The Devil All the Time alongside Robert Pattinson, Eliza Scanlen, and Bill Skarsgård as well as the Russo Brothers' Cherry and Doug Liman's Chaos Walking, which also stars Daisy Ridley, Cynthia Erivo, Mads Mikkelsen, and Nick Jonas.

Dolittle is still playing in select theaters.

