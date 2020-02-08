Diego Luna Says He's No Longer Starring in Scarface Reboot

Universal Pictures has been trying to develop a big screen reboot of Brian De Palma's Scarface for almost an entire decade now, and though there haven't been many updates in almost two years it seems like they're going to have to go back to the drawing board one again. Rogue One star Diego Luna was previously set to star in the titular role, but the actor recently confirmed to Collider that he's not longer attached to the film. Should the remake move forward it will be with a different Scarface on the poster.

It's understandable why Luna would drop out of the project, beyond its ever-languishing status in Hollywood's Development Hell. Luna was first attached to the film in January of 2017 and in December of that year he joined Michael Peña in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, playing the role of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the Mexican drug lord who started the Guadalajara Cartel. In a way, Luna has already played a version of what would we would probably have seen in the Scarface reboot, so even though he never starred in the film we've gotten his take on the material in a way. The second season of Narcos: Mexico debuts next Friday, February 14 with Luna once again reprising his role.

Scarface has gone through many filmmakers and screenplays since Universal started developing the remake. Suicide Squad's David Ayer was attached to write the script back in 2011 with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts director David Yates attached at one point as the director. Other screenwriters and directors became attached to the project throughout the years, some of them more than once as Ayer himself circled back to the project and was attached as a director in-between the TWO times that The Equalizer's Antoine Fuqua. Even Oscar winning writer/directors Joel and Ethan Coen were attached to pen the script at one point. Like we said, there's been a lot of cooks in the kitchen.

Written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma, the 1983 Scarface (itself a remake of the 1932 film of the same name) has become a staple of American cinema in the decades since its release. The film became a major influence on gangsta rap and was a major influence on Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002.

Diego Luna will be busy even without Scarface though, as the actor will reprise his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in a brand new TV series for Disney+.

