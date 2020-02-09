Oscars 2020: What Time Do the Academy Awards Start?
Every January, Hollywood gets together to celebrate what it considers to be its best work in the previous year. Tonight, it will do it again. The 92nd Oscars airs live on ABC tonight, February 9th. If you don't want to miss a moment of the ceremony, be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. ET. If you want to see the stars arrive at the event, tune in at 6:30 p.m. for red carpet coverage. This year's Oscar ceremony will include musical performances by Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Oscar winner Randy Newman.
As always, the highest honor of the evening is the coveted Best Picture award. This year's nominees include Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.
But that isn't the only award up for grabs. Here is the full list of nominees:
- Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:
- Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY
- Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY
- Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER
- Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES
- Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:
- Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
- Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES
- Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN
- Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN
- Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:
- Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET
- Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY
- Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN
- Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL
- Renée Zellweger in JUDY
- Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:
- Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL
- Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY
- Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT
- Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN
- Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL
- Best animated feature film of the year nominees:
- HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
- Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
- I LOST MY BODY
- Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
- KLAUS
- Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
- MISSING LINK
- Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
- TOY STORY 4
- Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
- Achievement in cinematography nominees:
- THE IRISHMAN
- Rodrigo Prieto
- JOKER
- Lawrence Sher
- THE LIGHTHOUSE
- Jarin Blaschke
- 1917
- Roger Deakins
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Robert Richardson
- Achievement in costume design nominees:
- THE IRISHMAN
- Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- JOJO RABBIT
- Mayes C. Rubeo
- JOKER
- Mark Bridges
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Jacqueline Durran
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Arianne Phillips
- Achievement in directing nominees:
- THE IRISHMAN
- Martin Scorsese
- JOKER
- Todd Phillips
- 1917
- Sam Mendes
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE
- Bong Joon Ho
- Best documentary feature nominees:
- AMERICAN FACTORY
- Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- THE CAVE
- Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
- THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
- Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
- FOR SAMA
- Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
- HONEYLAND
- Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
- Best documentary short subject nominees:
- IN THE ABSENCE
- Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
- LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL)
- Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
- LIFE OVERTAKES ME
- John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
- ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN
- Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
- WALK RUN CHA-CHA
- Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
- Achievement in film editing nominees:
- FORD V FERRARI
- Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
- THE IRISHMAN
- Thelma Schoonmaker
- JOJO RABBIT
- Tom Eagles
- JOKER
- Jeff Groth
- PARASITE
- Yang Jinmo
- Best international feature film of the year nominees:
- CORPUS CHRISTI
- Poland
- Directed by Jan Komasa
- HONEYLAND
- North Macedonia
- Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
- LES MISÉRABLES
- France
- Directed by Ladj Ly
- PAIN AND GLORY
- Spain
- Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
- PARASITE
- South Korea
- Directed by Bong Joon Ho
- Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees:
- BOMBSHELL
- Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- JOKER
- Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- JUDY
- Jeremy Woodhead
- MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
- Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- 1917
- Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
- Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees:
- JOKER
- Hildur Guðnadóttir
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Alexandre Desplat
- MARRIAGE STORY
- Randy Newman
- 1917
- Thomas Newman
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
- John Williams
- Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees:
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from TOY STORY 4
- Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from ROCKETMAN
- Music by Elton John
- Lyric by Bernie Taupin
- "I'm Standing With You" from BREAKTHROUGH
- Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- "Into The Unknown" from FROZEN II
- Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- "Stand Up" from HARRIET
- Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
- Best motion picture of the year nominees:
- FORD V FERRARI
- Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
- THE IRISHMAN
- Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
- JOJO RABBIT
- Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, Producers
- JOKER
- Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Amy Pascal, Producer
- MARRIAGE STORY
- Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
- 1917
- Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
- PARASITE
- Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
- Achievement in production design nominees:
- THE IRISHMAN
- Production Design: Bob Shaw
- Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- JOJO RABBIT
- Production Design: Ra Vincent
- Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
- 1917
- Production Design: Dennis Gassner
- Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Production Design: Barbara Ling
- Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- PARASITE
- Production Design: Lee Ha Jun
- Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
- Best animated short film nominees:
- DCERA (DAUGHTER)
- Daria Kashcheeva
- HAIR LOVE
- Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- KITBULL
- Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
- MEMORABLE
- Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
- SISTER
- Siqi Song
- Best live action short film nominees:
- BROTHERHOOD
- Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB
- Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
- THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW
- Marshall Curry
- SARIA
- Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
- A SISTER
- Delphine Girard
- Achievement in sound editing nominees:
- FORD V FERRARI
- Donald Sylvester
- JOKER
- Alan Robert Murray
- 1917
- Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Wylie Stateman
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
- Matthew Wood and David Acord
- Achievement in sound mixing nominees:
- AD ASTRA
- Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- FORD V FERRARI
- Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- JOKER
- Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- 1917
- Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
- Achievement in visual effects nominees:
- AVENGERS: ENDGAME
- Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
- THE IRISHMAN
- Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
- THE LION KING
- Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- 1917
- Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
- Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
- Adapted screenplay nominees:
- THE IRISHMAN
- Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
- JOJO RABBIT
- Screenplay by Taika Waititi
- JOKER
- Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
- THE TWO POPES
- Written by Anthony McCarten
- Original screenplay nominees:
- KNIVES OUT
- Written by Rian Johnson
- MARRIAGE STORY
- Written by Noah Baumbach
- 1917
- Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
- Written by Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE
- Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
- Story by Bong Joon Ho
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
