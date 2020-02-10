Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Eminem's Surprise Academy Awards Performance Is Priceless

By Adam Barnhardt

If you assumed Eminem isn't on the daily playlist of Martin Scorsese, you may very well be right. The Grammy-winning hip hop artist made a surprise performance during Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards and as you might expect, some of the crowd reactions have since gone viral, including that of Scorsese's.

The performance itself was certainly more upbeat and more boisterous than other performances throughout the night, including the use of flashing lights and full backing band. Panning over various celebrities in the crowd, the cameras eventually found Scorsese, who had a hard time keeping his eyes open with the performance and light show going on.

Fans were quick to point the reaction out and as only the internet could, it's already begun circulating Twitter as a viral meme. Keep on scrolling to see what Oscar watchers are saying about Scorsese and his Eminenm reaction.

Cover photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

