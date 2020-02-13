Kevin Smith Updates Fans on Delayed Signed Copies of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith is currently having a busy 2020! The director and his longtime collaborator, Jason Mewes, are still in the midst of the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Recently, a fan took to Twitter asking Smith why they've haven't gotten the signed copy of the new movie they ordered. Smith explained that things have been busy, but promises that he'll get autographing ASAP.

“@ThatKevinSmith I’m sorry for complaining to you through Twitter but just trying to find out if you would know approximately when my signed Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be shipped I bought on the 24th of January. I’ve reached out to the company but no response in a week,” @timsmith8411 wrote. “And I’m just super excited I wanna watch it soooo bad but it’s taken almost 3 weeks! I just thought it would take 2 at most... I’m sorry for bothering u!!”

“Apologies! The boxes with covers to sign have to reach me on the road. Problem was, we worked 7 days straight last week on the #JayAndSilentBobReboot Roadshow Tour, in 7 different cities. Getting 1000 new covers in the a.m. to sign so @The_SecretStash will send out ASAP! Promise!,” Smith replied.

You can check out the tweets below:

Apologies! The boxes with covers to sign have to reach me on the road. Problem was, we worked 7 days straight last week on the #JayAndSilentBobReboot Roadshow Tour, in 7 different cities. Getting 1000 new covers in the a.m. to sign so @The_SecretStash will send out ASAP! Promise! https://t.co/IhKqVwHRJc pic.twitter.com/a2OJqXtQ28 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 11, 2020

Smith's new movie has been fairly well-received, earning a 69% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty impressive for a stoner comedy that had a limited release. When it comes to the audience score, Smith's new movie is flying high with a whopping 94%. Earlier this week, Smith clapped back at a "fan" who called the movie a flop.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

