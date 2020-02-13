Pete's Dragon Director Reimagines Arthurian Legend With The Green Knight Trailer

The legends of King Arthur have been explored in a number of ways throughout the centuries and in a variety of mediums, with the first trailer for David Lowery's take on the material in The Green Knight teasing an adventure unlike any exploration we've ever seen. The film comes from A24, a studio which has delivered audiences some of the most ambitious cinematic endeavors in recent years, such as The Lighthouse and Midsommar, as well as critical favorites like The Farewell and Moonlight. This first look at the film teases that The Green Knight will deliver a wholly unique experience when it lands in theaters on May 29th.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

Throughout his career, Lowery has delivered audiences gripping character studies, regardless of the narrative formula. 2013's Ain't Them Bodies Saints told the tale of an escaped prisoner making his way across the country to reunite with his wife, with its lush visuals of landscapes being juxtaposed with immensely intimate encounters between our main characters.

His world expanded a bit when he delivered Pete's Dragon for Disney, as the fantastical nature of the story and CGI effects forced Lowery to utilize new storytelling devices, yet he never lost sight of this being the story of a young orphan who turns to his best friend, Elliott the dragon, when times get tough. His follow-up film, A Ghost Story, might have appeared to be a supernatural tale, only for the journey to ultimately be about the holes left in the lives of the living when someone passes away and the grief we feel over the things we've lost.

In 2018, Lowery delivered audiences another intimate character study with The Old Man & the Gun, based on the true story of a bank robber who found love late in his life, which meant sacrificing the life of crime that he had known so well.

The Green Knight lands in theaters on May 29th.

