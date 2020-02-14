Jurassic World 3 Begins Filming Soon According to Chris Pratt

The third movie in the Jurassic World trilogy is set to be released next year and will see the return of many big names in the franchise. The movie is set to star Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, and back in September, the exciting news broke that the movie will feature Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). It was also announced this week that Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will be rejoining the cast. The film's newcomers include She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise and Sorry For Your Loss’ Mamoudou Athie. Now that the exicting line-up of actors is set, the big question is when the movie will begin shooting. During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Pratt shared that production is just around the corner.

“Very soon,” Pratt revealed when asked when they'll start filming. “I’m in it! Yeah, we’re gearing up. We’re getting ready to go here very quickly.”

“How do you get ready for that?” Kimmel asked.

“You starve,” Pratt replied. “Yeah, yeah, I have to starve.”

Pratt explained that now that’s he’s 40, he has to be more careful about staying in shape for roles.

“If I eat like, I don’t know, a Starburst, I gain like 15 pounds,” he joked.

You can check out the full interview, which features a surprise appearance by Tom Holland, here.

The new dinosaur adventure film will see the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed Jurassic World before J.A. Bayona took over for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The upcoming movie was set up heavily by the events of Fallen Kingdom as well as the recently released short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent.

"Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom," Trevorrow explained in an interview with Collider. "It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans."

Trevorrow went on to explain that everything has been building up to Jurassic World 3, and that he's finally getting to make the movie he's planned on since he first got the gig with the first film.

"The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films," Trevorrow explained. "We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents."

Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021.

