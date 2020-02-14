Knives Out Is Reimagined as a Love Story for Valentine’s Day

The official Twitter account for Knives Out is one of the most fun movie-themed accounts currently active on the social media site. Earlier this week, they asked fans to come up with names for the upcoming sequel, and the results even caught the attention of the film's writer/director, Rian Johnson, who was nominated for an Academy Award this month for writing the film. Now, the account has taken it a step further by cutting a new trailer for the movie that reimagines it as a love story between Marta (Ana de Armas) and Ransom (Chris Evans). While the two characters were nowhere near close to a romance in the film, it does make us wish for an onscreen romance between the two actors in the future.

“What if in an alternate #KnivesOut reality, Ransom and Marta are star-crossed lovers?,” @KnivesOut asked.

You can check out the video below:

What if in an alternate #KnivesOut reality, Ransom and Marta are star-crossed lovers? pic.twitter.com/AcCLOkKbiW — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 14, 2020

Many people commented on the post:

“Listen-- if you don't already have a separate stan account, come join us 'enemies to lovers' shippers and if you do, drop the @,” @emchewchew wrote.

“Is there an Oscar for running Twitter accounts? There should be,” @AliPlumb added.

“Why does it need to be an alternate reality? let them bang in KNIVES OUT 42,” @SarahSahim suggested.

Another fan shared some fun Knives Out Valentine’s Day cards:

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Johnson spoke about the upcoming sort-of sequel to Knives Out, which will feature Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc solving a brand new mystery.

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Happy Valentine's Day, Rian Johnson fans!

Knives Out is now available to own on Digital HD and will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on February 25th.

