Samuel L. Jackson to Star in New Hitman Thriller

Samuel L. Jackson always manages to keep himself busy and he’s now on deck to play a hitman in a new thriller. Deadline is reporting that the star will be directed by Focus directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. The project will also represent a reunion of sorts with Matthew Stone who co-wrote Soul Men. John Davis, known for his work with The Predator, is producing the film. Audiences still love seeing Jackson on screen and he will probably do well in this role as a wizened hitman who gets lured out of retirement. As always, getting back to your old ways brings the past right back to your doorstep. If that weren't enough, getting family involved will only complicate things.

The report says that the star will be playing Morris Stokes, who has left the life of contract hits behind. But, his boss, “Easy-A,” wants to see the accomplished hitman come back for one last ride. He’s been retired for a second, but that all changes when his nephew, Leslie, gets tangled in all of this. The younger man makes a careless mistake and it’s up to Morris to help him sort it all out. The old boss calls him and offers him some terms: help the kid recover the money he lost or collect on the debt with Leslie’s life. So, Morris is left with no choice but to ride around the city with his nephew in tow. It’s up to the older man to walk Leslie through it as he tries to impart some life lessons over the course of their journey together.

This year’s slate is absolutely packed to the brim with projects featuring Jackson. He’s got Chris Rock’s upcoming Saw update Spiral in a little while here. Also, on the docket are The Banker, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. So, it should be a busy time for one of the most celebrated stars on the planet. Reynolds will be assisted by Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant in The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel. That is coming up in August.

Here’s a description for that film:

The Hitman's Bodyguard followed Michael Bryce (Reynolds), a former top-notch bodyguard who fell on hard times after an important person was killed on his watch. He is eventually recruited to guard a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid (Jackson), who agrees to testify in an important trial in exchange for his wife (Hayek) to get released from prison.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

