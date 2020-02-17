Planet of the Apes Fans Torn Over Potential Reboot

Sunday afternoon, reports surfaced pointing to Wes Ball's Planet of the Apes movie serving as a reboot for the franchise. Naturally, fans are torn on what that means for the Disney-owned series of blockbusters. After all, just three short years ago, Matt Reeves' War for the Planet of the Apes entered theaters to critical and commercial success. Its 94 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes remains a franchise-best and the $489.59 million it earned worldwide is second, only to its immediate predecessor in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Though it has yet to be confirmed on the studio front, Ball has promised a faithful adaptation of the decades-old franchise. "I’ll say this about Apes... I grew up on the original and absolutely love the previous trilogy," the filmmaker wrote on Twitter after the new movie was announced last year. "I would only do this if I felt I could offer something special while still honoring what’s come before. We have something that’s shaping up to be an awesome chapter to this franchise."

