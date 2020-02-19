Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2020
The monthly newsletter from Netflix that announces everything coming to the service certainly has users excited for what March will bring. A new action film with Mark Wahlberg, more episodes of Castlvania, and another installment of Ozark are on the way next month, giving everyone plenty of content to binge. However, as is the case every month, Netflix will also be waving goodbye to some other popular titles in March. Certain movies that have become streaming staples for Netflix users are on the way out the door.
One of the most notable Netflix exits next month is Black Panther, which is being shifted from the service over to Disney+, where it will remain on a permanent basis. There are also some big franchises on Netflix set to leave, including Men in Black, Charlie's Angels, Lord of the Rings, and Kill Bill.
Check out the complete list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below!
Leaving 3/3/20
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving 3/4/20
F the Prom
Leaving 3/7/20
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving 3/9/20
Eat Pray Love
Leaving 3/14/20
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving 3/15/20
Coraline
Leaving 3/17/20
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving 3/19/20
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
Leaving 3/24/20
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving 3/30/20
Batman Begins
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West
Which title are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!
