Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March

Each and every month, the majority of the streaming services on the market add waves of new content to keep their rosters fresh, and Amazon Prime Video is no exception. Just like Netflix, Hulu, and its other major competitors, Prime is set to add plenty of movies and TV shows to its lineup once the calendar flips over to March. Movies from various decades are set to make their way to Amazon throughout March, in addition to some exciting originals ready for their debut. There will certainly be no shortage of content to stream next month, that's for sure.

Movies like Kung Fu Panda, Night of the Living Dead, and The Descent will all become available on March 1st. Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will arrive on March 13th, followed by the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary on March 19th.

You can take a look at the full list of new Amazon Prime Video newcomers below!

March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry's Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

I See You (2019)

March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Santee (1973)

Which of these titles are you most excited to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month? Let us know in the comments!

