Bill & Ted Face the Music Releases "Six Months" Teaser

Orion Pictures today released a new "six months" teaser for Bill and Ted Face the Music, the forthcoming sequel to Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. The film, which brings back much of the original cast as well as original Bill and Ted writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, has been in development for years, and after nearly a decade of teases, it finally got underway last year and is now in post-production. Bill and Ted Face the Music will be in theaters on August 21. Back in November, one of the first official pieces of publicity released by the studio was a "nine months from now" tease.

In the movie, Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) -- now creeping past middle age and still not the legendary rock gods that the original movie had promised -- have to work with their daughters to try and figure out how to write the music that will save the world. It will somehow -- we aren't sure exactly how -- once again require their time-traveling phone booth to make it happen. They will, apparently, have just under 90 minutes to get it done.

You can check it out below.

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” co-writer Chris Matheson said. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Here's the synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.

