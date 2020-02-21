Jumanji: Karen Gillan and Awkwafina Fly High in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Jumanji: The Next Level hit theaters back in December and earned Sony $781,108,751 worldwide. The movie will soon be available for home release, so it's no surprise some of the cast are still sharing cool behind-the-scenes images. The latest photo comes from Karen Gillan, the actor best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who has portrayed Ruby Roundhouse in the last two Jumanji films. The photo includes her and franchise newcomer, Awkwafina, who recently won her first Golden Globe for starring in the film The Farewell. According to Awkwafina, the photo was taken on her first day on set.

“One of my favourite pictures from behind the scene on Jumanji,” Gillan wrote.

“My first day on set. This was so fun - ily !! ❤️❤️❤️,” Awkwafina replied.

In addition to Gillan, Jumanji: The Next Level stars a returning Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. In addition to Awkwafina, franchise newcomers included Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Jake Kasdan also returned to direct with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Previously, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about making the sequel.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

You can grab your copy of Jumanji: The Next Level on Digital HD on March 3rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD March 17th.

