Paw Patrol Movie Announced

Nickelodeon and Spin Master will partner with Paramount Pictures to release a feature film version of the hit children's TV series PAW Patrol, the companies announced today. The series, which inspired the title of an episode of DC Universe's Doom Patrol in its first season, centers on a group of talking dogs who use specialized equipment to solve crimes and avert disasters in a small town. The series debuted in August 2013, eight years before the film will hit theaters in August 2021, and has been a big hit for Nickelodeon not just on TV but in home video, toy, and merchandise sales as well. Previous attempts at making feature-length movies for PAW Patrol have been released direct to DVD at Walmart, with Vudu digital codes available with purchase.

The series is now in its seventh season on Nickelodeon, and is routinely one of the best-rated shows on TV for preschool audiences. The direct-to-DVD movies have expanded the premise (and thus the toy line) to include storylines about the pups getting super powers or racing cars.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen," said Dodge. "This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences."

"Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can't wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. "We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate."

"We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe," said Marc Weinstock, Paramount’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, and Mary Daily, Co- President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution.

The PAW Patrol movie is the first of a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master’s Entertainment division.

Spin Master Entertainment’s Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, will produce the film and Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Spin Master, Adam Beder, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development for Spin Master, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce. Representing a new chapter for this continually growing entertainment franchise, the feature film is based on the award-winning, hit preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast globally by Nickelodeon.

PAW Patrol: The Movie will be in theaters in August 2021.

ViacomCBS is the parent company of Pop Culture Media and ComicBook.com.

