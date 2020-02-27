The Matrix 4 Adds Spartacus Actress Ellen Hollman

Ellen Hollman, an actress and philanthropist who has appeared on Spartacus and in the Scorpion King franchise, will join the cast of The Matrix 4, according to TheWrap. Hollman will play an as-yet-undisclosed role in the film, which marks the first return to the world of the blockbuster franchise since 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. Long rumored as a project that Warner Bros. was keen to get into production, a new Matrix movie seemed like a non-starter without the Wachowski sisters, who were the original creators of the first film. When Lana Wachowski agreed to return, it seems everything fell into place pretty quickly, including the returns of original series leads Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Coming into long-running franchises is nothing new for Hollman, although this is almost certainly the first time expectations have been so high. Besides a role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power, Hollman appeared in 2006's Road House 2.

Hollman joins a cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in addition to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Reeves, and Moss. Recently, Sense8 actor Brian J. Smith also joined the cast, joined by Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, and Toby Onwumere who all starred in the series as well.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana [Wachowski]," Warner Bros. executive Toby Emmerich said back when the film was initially announced. "Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Wachowski added at the time.

Cameras are already rolling on the new movie, and the first photos and videos from the set raise a lot of questions about what we can expect. We've already gotten a look at Reeves and Moss in the film, who are sporting some different looks from how their characters originally appeared in the franchise as Reeves' Neo sports long hair and a ragged beard fans of the John Wick franchise are more familiar with seeing him in.

The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.