Watchmen’s Don Johnson and More Join John Boyega in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge

Back in November, Netflix announced the news that they would be releasing a new thriller called Rebel Ridge, which is set to star John Boyega, the actor best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy. The upcoming movie is being helmed by Jeremy Saulnier, who also directed the 2015 thriller Green Room, as well as the Netflix thriller, Hold the Dark. Earlier this week, Deadline dropped the news that more people have been added to the cast, including Watchmen and Knives Out star, Don Johnson. Other new additions include Erin Doherty (The Crown), James Badge Dale (Hold The Dark), Zsane Jhe (Underground Railroad,) and legendary actor, James Cromwell (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). Boyega took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the news.

“Getting closer !!!!,” Boyega tweeted.

You can check out the post below:

Many people commented on Boyega's post:

“King of booked and busy,” @sithkvloren wrote.

“I see you're taking that ‘rebel for life’ business very seriously,” @AkiraRavens joked.

“KING I LOVE YOU YOU'RE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE,” @jedijjong added.

“Congrats to you and to Don Johnson for his career comeback, pretty cool,” @lupaganaram commented.

Rebel Ridge is described as “a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.” Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures are co-producing the movie along with Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savinon with Macon Blair executing producing.

As for Johnson, he's had a super successful year. The actor was featured in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay earlier this month. Johnson also played Judd Crawford on HBO's hit limited series, Watchmen. The show also starred Regina King as Angela Abar, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, and Hong Chau as Lady Trieu.

Knives Out is now available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Watchmen is available to stream on HBO. Rebel Ridge does not yet have a release date.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.