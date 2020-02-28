Jurassic World: Dominion Director Shares “Open Range” Set Photo

Earlier this week, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow announced that production for the latest film has begun and revealed the new title: Jurassic World: Dominion. The film's cast also showed their excitement on social media, which means we're now on watch for set-related posts from the actors and crew. There are tons of exciting people involved with the film including the latest franchise leads Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt as well as Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. The upcoming film will also see the return of Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Yesterday, Trevorrow took to Instagram to share his third ever post (and third this week).

Trevorrow's latest photo is described as follows: "Annys & Rebecca—Associate Producer and Trusted Assistant—on the open range. #JWCrew." This caused many excited reactions in the comments ranging from @jurassic_joy’s, “I wanna see more,” to @pakozoic writing, “It looks like you’re having fun.” @tom_jurassic added, “Hope production goes well, Colin!” and @jurassictribute replied, “Amazing places and squad! Thank you so much, Colin.” You can check out the image in the post below:

Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn't happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.