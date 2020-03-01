Here's What Tom Holland Could Look Like in Back to the Future Reboot

Back to the Future is a title we've been hearing a lot lately. Earlier this week, the first photos were released of the musical adaptation of the 1985 classic film. As for the other recent references to the movie, which starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and earned two sequels, there's been one name that we've been hearing a lot lately and that's Tom Holland. The actor known for playing Spider-Man recently confirmed remake talks have happened and he even responded to the eerie deepfake that inserted him and Robert Downey Jr. into the main roles. Now, BossLogic, one of the Internet's favorite artists, is giving fans another look at Holland as a McFly.

"I don't want a reboot, but that doesn't mean I don't want another #BackToTheFuture would love to see a version where Marty's confused and goofy son @TomHolland1996 that goes on a wild adventure with the original Doc #ChristopherLloyd that's old and very mean, think Rick and Morty," BossLogic suggested. Their art showcases Holland on a poster that features Lloyd and teases a fictional release date of May 2023. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

I don't want a reboot, but that doesn't mean I don't want another #backtothefuture would love to see a version where Marty's confused and goofy son @TomHolland1996 that goes on a wild adventure with the original Doc #christopherlloyd that's old and very mean, think Rick and morty pic.twitter.com/AT7xjT3Dl1 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 1, 2020

Here's what Holland previously said about remake talks: "I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake, but that film is the most perfect film — or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better," Holland shared with BBC Radio 1. "That said, if [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun — he could pay for it cause he’s got loads of money — I would do it for my fee and we could remake that scene. I think we owe it to deepfake because they did such a good job. … I think I’m gonna speak to Robert and see if we can try to recreate something for deep fake."

After Holland came across the deepfake video, he shared it with Downey, who was also impressed with how the sequence turned out. "I sent it to Robert and was like, 'So when do we start shooting?'" Holland shared with Access. "No, that’s one of the only perfect movies ever made, and we couldn't do it any better."

Would you like to see Tom Holland in a new version of Back to the Future? Tell us in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.