Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 1)

The first week of the month has arrived, and you know what that means — all kinds of new goodies will be available to binge on Netflix. Sunday, March 1st features the arrival of a whole influx of licensed content new to the streaming service including hits like GoodFellas, Semi-Pro, Space Jam, and The Shawshank Redemption. But that's only the tip of the iceberg.

Later in the week, nearly a dozen Netflix Originals will drop, including the much-anticipated third season of Castlevania on Thursday. As usual, Friday remains the biggest day of the week for original Netflix content, featuring the debut of the Mark Wahlberg-starring Spenser Confidential. Other original entries the sophomore outing of Paradise PD and I Am Jonas, amongst others.

