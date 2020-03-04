Hocus Pocus 2: Disney+ Sequel Hires a Director

The witches are returning to Salem as Disney is finally moving forward with the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel. There have long been rumors and reports that Hocus Pocus 2 was in the works for the Disney+ streaming service, but it looks like the first concrete evidence of the project has now arrived. Variety reported on Wednesday afternoon that Disney has hired director Adam Shankman to helm Hocus Pocus 2 as a Disney+ original film.

Shankman may not be a name that casual Disney fans are familiar with, but he's long been attached to one of the other highly-anticipated sequels at the Mouse House. Shankman was also hired to direct Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, which has been in pre-production for what feels like an eternity. With Hocus Pocus 2 now on his plate, there's no word as to which project Shankman will tackle first.

The new Hocus Pocus movie is aiming to be a sequel to the 1993 film, rather than a straight-up remake. This means that the producers are hoping to get the original actresses -- Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy -- to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters. However, per Variety's report, none of the three previous stars are currently attached. Disney remains hopeful that they will be involved in some capacity.

The original Hocus Pocus wasn't a big box office success when it hit theaters 27 years ago. The film earned just $39 million across the globe on a $28 million budget. However, the popularity for Hocus Pocus has skyrocketed over the years, transforming the movie into a cult classic and Halloween staple.

Disney+ is continuing the trend of nostalgia with its original works, as the Hocus Pocus sequel follows previously announced revival projects like The Proud Family and Lizzie McGuire. The latter of those two is facing issues, however, as Disney wants a more family-accessible series while star Hillary Duff continues to push for a slightly more adult tone.

