Spenser Confidential Has Dominated Netflix's Top 10 All Week

Netflix has a frustrating habit of not always revealing viewership numbers for its original movies and TV shows, but the streaming service's newly-added Top 10 list has at least helped show users what titles are the most popular at any given time. If you keep track of the ever-evolving Top 10 like we do, one thing has been made abundantly clear over the last few days: A LOT of people are watching Spenser Confidential. The new Netflix original movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke was just released this past Friday, and it has spent every day since leading the Top 10.

Spenser Confidential took over the Netflix Top 10 list when it was updated on Saturday morning and it has yet to look back. The new Peter Berg movie has topped Netflix's most popular list four days in a row, and it doesn't look like it'll be slowing down any time soon. Nothing coming to the service this weekend boasts the same kind of star power that Spenser Confidential does.

The movie may not be very good, but the popularity of Spenser Confidential just proves that Netflix has an algorithm that works. At the center of that success is Wahlberg, who is undoubtedly the main draw of the film. The rest of the cast is great, but Wahlberg has long been a star of the big screen, which means his name and face are enough to get users to watch his new project when it pops up on Netflix.

This isn't anything new for the world's most popular streaming service. Getting a bonafide movie star to lead a new project will result in a high view count and loads of social engagement. Just look at previous titles like 6 Underground, Bird Box, and Murder Mystery. Those films received fairly negative reviews from critics but still managed to be some of the most popular films on Netflix upon their release. Spenser Confidential is certainly following that trend.

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising to see Netflix order a sequel to Spenser Confidential, given its popularity over the first week. Not to mention the fact that the final minutes of the film clearly set up another installment.

Have you watched Spenser Confidential on Netflix yet? How long do you think it will lead the Top 10 list? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.