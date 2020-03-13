Vin Diesel's Bloodshot Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Fast & Furious 9 may have been delayed to 2021 in order to combat the spreading of the coronavirus outbreak, but franchise leading man Vin Diesel is still hoping to leave his mark on theaters this spring with the release of Bloodshot. Based on the Valiant Comics character, Bloodshot is yet another foray in the world of superheroes for Diesel, who also voices Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just ahead of Bloodshot's theatrical debut on Thursday night, the embargo for critical reviews of the film was lifted, telling fans about its overall quality. Those reviews have since been collected by Rotten Tomatoes, and the score is a bit lower than the Valiant faithful were probably hoping for.

As of Friday morning, Bloodshot is sitting at 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a "Rotten" designation from critics. So far, 80 different critics have submitted reviews, with just 28 of them getting a positive reaction. Of the three major movies getting released this weekend -- Bloodshot, The Hunt, I Still Believe -- each has been deemed "Rotten" on the aggregate site.

The score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes is telling a different story, however. 112 theater-goers have reviewed Bloodshot on the site, with 79% of them voting it Fresh.

Bloodshot is the first Valiant Comics character to get a film on the big screen, leading many to wonder whether or not it could lead to some kind of cinematic universe. The movie's box office performance will be what ultimately determines that, but it's certainly what Diesel is hoping to accomplish.

"We all want this Valiant cinematic universe to be born, to live," Diesel told ComicBook.com during the Bloodshot junket. "This is the first movie that Valiant ever agreed to make."

Bloodshot got off to a decent start on Thursday night, earning $1.2 million in box office previews. The challenge, though, will be getting people out to the theaters. Folks are starting to stay in their homes as much as possible due to the current outbreak.

How do you think Bloodshot will perform over the course of the weekend? Is it better than the Rotten Tomatoes score indicates? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.