Great VOD Movies Available to Rent or Buy This Weekend

We're about to enter a period of time where going out to the movies isn't going to be as easy or enjoyable as it usually is, and that's if the major theater chains don't close their doors completely. Due to the spreading of the coronavirus outbreak, many major theatrical release movies that were set to hit theaters in the coming days have been pulled from the schedule. On top of that, a lot of us are staying put at home as much as we can, hoping to keep safe as the virus runs it course. This means that most folks are going to be relying solely on streaming services and Blu-rays for their movies over the next few weeks, but there is another option out there you may not be thinking of.

There are a lot of films currently available to rent of purchase on VOD (video on-demand) sites like iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. Some of them are big titles that already hit theaters, like Frozen 2, Knives Out, and 1917. Then again, there are also a bunch of new films on these services that are being released for the first time, either skipping out on a theatrical release or just being shown in a handful of theaters around the country. There are loads of movies available on these sites that are probably brand new to you, offering as close to a theatrical experience as you'll be able to get while the country deals with the outbreak.

These films aren't free with a subscription, like Netflix or Hulu, but they are very affordable to purchase or rent, especially if you're watching them with family or friends. Most of the movies on this list can be purchased for $15 or less, which is about the price of a movie ticket in most places. Rentals usually range from $3 to $7, depending on the movie.

If you want to see new movies while you're stuck at home, there are some great options across all different genres. Here are a few that are definitely worth checking out this weekend. As more movies are released on-demand next week, we'll be back with some more options.