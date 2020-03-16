Not Idris Trending on Twitter Following Idris Elba Coronavirus Diagnosis

Monday afternoon, The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba announced via his Twitter profile that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus. Shortly after the announcement was made, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn shared a tweet asking fans to pray for the star and now, Elba has started trending worldwide.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," Elba wrote. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

Despite the actor's plea to not panic, Twitter quickly swarmed the situation enough to launch the actor into trending status, right alongside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, two other A-list actors who were diagnosed with the respiratory disease earlier this month.

