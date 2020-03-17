Frozen 2 Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actress Rachel Matthews, who recently starred in Disney's Frozen 2, has tested positive for coronavirus. Matthews took to Instagram on Monday night to share the news. She confirmed her diagnosis and that she's been in quarantine for the last week, where she will remain until she's told otherwise. The 26-year-old actress voiced Honeymaren in Frozen 2, which was recently made available for streaming on Disney+.

"Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week," Matthews wrote in an Instagram story. "Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let's please be mindful of our decisions - now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another!!"

After posting the update to her story, Matthews also shared what her week has been like since she came down with the virus, hoping to help others that have been curious about its effects.

"Day 1: sore throat, fatigue, headache.... Day2: mild fever (100.3) horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite.... Day 3: no fever, minor body aches, lungs got much worse (resulting in deep, dry cough) shortness of breath, major fatigue, no appetite.... Day 4: symptoms finally seemed to become more mild, however lungs remained heavy and short of breath. Also randomly lost my sense of smell and taste. still no appetite.... Day 5, 6, 7: everything has remained more or less the same. feeling more like myself, still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell but overall, doing okay."

The symptoms do very for everyone that contracts the virus, as Matthews notes in her story. Actor Idris Elba tested positive this week but has not shown any symptoms at all.

