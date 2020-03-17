How to Watch Tom Hanks's Comic Book Movie, Road to Perdition, For Free

Since he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, beloved actor Tom Hanks has been trending on Twitter more or less all the time. The actor, best known for being a nice guy with an earnest disposition, was the first major public figure in the U.S. to publicly disclose his diagnosis, and between that and his place as an American pop cultural icon, it has been hard not to wonder what's going on with Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who also has the virus. And, as you might expect, it led some of us to look back on Road to Perdition.

If you never saw the film, or don't remember it, Road to Perdition was a 2002 comic book movie by Sam Mendes (director of 1917, Skyfall, and American Beauty), in which Hanks played a hitman for the Irish mob. His son was played by Tyler Hoechlin, who would go on to portray Superman on Supergirl and in The CW's crossover events "Elseworlds" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

And, just as all of America is talking about Tom Hanks, his one comic book movie role is available to watch for free on Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service that tends to have a rapidly-cycling library of titles. The company announced the title as one of its biggest new acquisitions, along with the Michael Keaton drama The Founder and the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You can check out the movie on Tubi's site here, and check out the synopsis below. The film is also part of Vudu's St. Patrick's Day sale, and can be purchased in HD for $5.99.

Tom Hanks stars as Michael Sullivan, a father fighting to keep his only son from traveling the Road to Perdition. Road to Perdition weaves a mesmerizing tale of a father and son bound together by tragedy and betrayal. On an unforgettable journey of honor, vengeance and redemption, they confront overwhelming odds - and forge an indestructible bond.

Hanks, widely considered one of the greatest screen actors of his generation, won back to back Best Actor Academy Awards for his roles in Philadelphia (1994) and Forrest Gump (1995). He was nominated for Best Actor or Best Supporting Actor three more times in his career, including in 2020 for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. On March 11, Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis biopic in Australia. Assuming they don't get delayed until 2021, Hanks has three new movies planned for this year: Greyhound, currently slated to open on June 12 -- recently moved from its planned May 8 release -- along with Amblin/Universal’s sci-fi movie BIOS and the Universal Studios feature News of the World.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.