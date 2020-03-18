Cats Movie Fans Demand Release of the "Butthole Cut" After Report Says One Exists

Cats is one of those movies you have to see to believe. The musical number came out last year to the surprise of many who never expected the Broadway masterpiece to hit theaters. Of course, many wish Cats hadn't made the jump as the live-action monstrosity bewildered both fans and critics. And according to a recent report, it seems Cats was almost way weirder as it originally included cat buttholes which were ultimately removed.

The strange anecdote comes from Jack Waz, a writer in Hollywood who is working on Howard the Duck. The man took to Twitter to share a story he heard from a "friend of a friend" which spilled the beans on the project.

"A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in [Cats]," Was wrote.

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

"His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats."

This hilarious story has gone viral as you can imagine, and it has fans asking Hollywood to release the 'Butthole Cut' of Cats. Much in the same way fans of Zack Snyder will not rest until his cut of Justice League is shown to the public, the Cats fandom is the same. They do not care if this never-before-seen version is better or worse; They just need to see the cut to believe it exists.

Right now, there is no word on the 'Butthole Cut' ever being released, but you can watch the film now if you'd like. Cats is now on home video with digital rental options available at retailers like iTunes and more.

