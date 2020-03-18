Seth Rogen Got High and Live-Tweeted the Cats Movie

In December Universal Pictures, the studio behind recent hits like Get Out, Us, and Halloween, released a new kind of horror onto the world with the live-action adaptation of Cats. The Tom Hooper directed musical arrived in theaters at the end of the year and quickly became a target for the internet after scathing critical reviews and after it became a notorious box office bomb. Cats is now finding new life online and with viewers after arriving on digital platforms with one of the new persons to watch the film being none other than film star (and noted stoner) Seth Rogen, who watched the film last night while under the influence.

"I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats," Rogen first tweeted. "I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha."

We've collected some of Rogen's best tweets from his time watching the film (he opted to stop watching and instead watched 90 Day Fiancé for the curious) which you can read below. Check out the full thread of insight and reactions to the nightmarish musical here.

Cats also made headlines recently after cleaning up at this year's "Razzie Awards," the annual "award" show that highlights the worst movies of the year. The nightmare-inducing adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical, won the prize of Worst Picture, Worst Director for Tom Hooper, and Worst Screenplay for Hooper and Lee Hall. Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who played Jennyanydots and Bustopher Jones in the film, also took home Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Supporting Actor. If that wasn't enough, the film also won Worst Screen Combo for "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs," a dig at the film's "digital fur technology."

In addition the film has made headlined today due to a rumor of a "butthole cut" of the film. This hilarious story has gone viral as you can imagine, and it has fans asking Hollywood to release the 'Butthole Cut' of Cats. Much in the same way fans of Zack Snyder will not rest until his cut of Justice League is shown to the public, the Cats fandom is the same. They do not care if this never-before-seen version is better or worse; They just need to see the cut to believe it exists.

(Seth Rogen cover photo by Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)