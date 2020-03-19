Cats "Butthole Cut" Reactions: Internet Loses Their Mind at First, Saddened by Debunking News

Last night the world got the surprising news that it never expected to hear, an alternate cut of the notoriously bad movie Cats (released in theaters just three months ago) exists somewhere with some...alterations. Jack Waz, a writer in Hollywood who is working on Howard the Duck, revealed he heard third hand of the existence of a version of the film that featured "CGI buttholes that had been inserted." Waz revealed that a friend-of-a-friend had been hired to remove said buttholes months ahead of the release of the film. Naturally, whether heard third hand or not, this news spread like...wildfire.

The story quickly went viral with fans asking for Universal Pictures to release the 'Butthole Cut' of Cats like fans of filmmaker Zack Snyder have been pleading for over two years now. Celebrities threw their support behind the movement including Rian Johnson and Seth Rogen.

Alas, it was too good to be true. Noted internet prankster Ben Mekler, whose tweets about Cats spawned the revelation of the "butthole cut," shared an update from someone that worked in VFX on the film revealing that no such cut existed. However there is some truth though as the source revealed that the fur technology on the film created instances where "the skin and fur sim was groomed or just folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident."

The internet had some strong and hilarious reactions to both the news of the existence of the "butthole cut" and then the denial of such a cut, the best reactions to which we've collected below.