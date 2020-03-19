Everything Leaving Netflix in April

The April 2020 Netflix newsletter has arrived, and that brings both great and not-so-great news for its subscribers. On one hand, the monthly newsletter reveals every single movie and TV show making its way to the service in the coming weeks, and April's incoming roster is absolutely stacked with exciting originals and beloved classics. On the other hand, however, the newsletter also includes the list of everything set to leave Netflix in April, and next month has some departures that are sure to disappoint more than a few movie lovers.

Nothing too big is leaving Netflix at the beginning of the month, with only two titles set to make their exit before April 15th. However, there are loads of good movies waving goodbye in the final days of April. This includes National Treasure, which was always going to make its move to Disney+ since it's owned by the House of Mouse. The popular Nicolas Cage adventure will be leaving on April 29th.

On April 30th, quite a few popular movies are leaving, including Space Jam, which has taken a spot on Netflix's Top 10 for most of March. Also leaving are films like Blade Runner, GoodFellas, Friday the 13th, The Hangover, Police Academy, The Shawshank Redemption, True Grit, and many more.

Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

