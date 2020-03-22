The People of Twitter Are Sharing Their Most Desired Movie Meals
With most people stuck at home self-isolating over COVID-19 concerns, the Internet is looking for some fun distractions. From sharing their Netflix suggestions to top Anime picks, Twitter has been coming together to have some pop culture-related fun. Recently, Monica Heisey, a writer for Schitt’s Creek, Workin' Moms, and more decided to ask the Internet what movie meals they most crave. From the lost boy's epic feast in Hook to Timon and Pumbaa's bug spread in The Lion King, the answers were vast.
Heisey's tweet and some of the best responses became a Twitter Moment, so the Internet has been abuzz with their top movie meal choices. In the original tweet, Heisey wrote, "Just-me-and-my-boyfriend-alone-in-our-apartment theory: everyone has a movie meal that looms large in their mind. Mine, for some reason, is the pizza and beer all the beauty queens eat in Miss Congeniality. What is yours please (we've been alone for five days)." You can check out the post below:
just-me-and-my-boyfriend-alone-in-our-apartment theory: everyone has a movie meal that looms large in their mind. mine, for some reason, is the pizza and beer all the beauty queens eat in miss congeniality. what is yours please (we've been alone for five days) pic.twitter.com/8u4S4M5C5Z— monica heisey (@monicaheisey) March 19, 2020
Since the original tweet went up on March 19th, there have been over 8,000 replies. Here are some of the top responses, which will surely make any film buff hungry...
That's A Bingo!
christoph waltz in inglorious basterds especially ~ah ah ah attendez la creme~ pic.twitter.com/3LgUqDKQ4U— Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) March 19, 2020
Anakin Tablesetter
While we never see this meal I always think it's funny that Vader was ready with a fully set table just in case they did want to eat. pic.twitter.com/S108bbb1hU— Andy Hull (@andyhullbone) March 19, 2020
Miyazaki Meals
The breakfast scene in Howl's Moving Castle. pic.twitter.com/zO2Jg45Jnz— Chantal Braganza (@chantalbraganza) March 19, 2020
A Genovia Delicacy
julie andrews and anne hathaway eating corn dogs in princess diaries pic.twitter.com/COjJIlRgVx— Katie Sinclair (@katiesinclair20) March 19, 2020
Bangarang!
Wow the one that immediately came to mind was the imaginary meal in Hook, which I haven't seen in at least a dozen years. Not sure what this says about me. pic.twitter.com/RmFOQsxoff— Allison Shaw (@whatallison) March 19, 2020
Chef Cher
I think about the egg in a hole they make in Moonstruck all the time pic.twitter.com/3oy7XegI0o— natalia barr (@nataliabarr_) March 19, 2020
Hakuna Matata
How I used to long to taste these bugs! pic.twitter.com/U5Bj4mFPzt— James Greig (@jamesdgreig) March 19, 2020
Depp Fried
Wait I know my answer. It’s when everyone is feeding Edward Scissorhands the food they brought to the cookout pic.twitter.com/8NttwQBtYF— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) March 19, 2020
Stand Out!
the pizza in a goofy movie pic.twitter.com/wcNHKJgHpH— rax ‘tony hawk’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) March 19, 2020
Lex's Lunch
March 19, 2020
And Finally, The Iconic Shawarma
March 19, 20200comments
What are some movie meals you desire the most? Tell us in the comments!
For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.