The People of Twitter Are Sharing Their Most Desired Movie Meals

With most people stuck at home self-isolating over COVID-19 concerns, the Internet is looking for some fun distractions. From sharing their Netflix suggestions to top Anime picks, Twitter has been coming together to have some pop culture-related fun. Recently, Monica Heisey, a writer for Schitt’s Creek, Workin' Moms, and more decided to ask the Internet what movie meals they most crave. From the lost boy's epic feast in Hook to Timon and Pumbaa's bug spread in The Lion King, the answers were vast.

Heisey's tweet and some of the best responses became a Twitter Moment, so the Internet has been abuzz with their top movie meal choices. In the original tweet, Heisey wrote, "Just-me-and-my-boyfriend-alone-in-our-apartment theory: everyone has a movie meal that looms large in their mind. Mine, for some reason, is the pizza and beer all the beauty queens eat in Miss Congeniality. What is yours please (we've been alone for five days)." You can check out the post below:

just-me-and-my-boyfriend-alone-in-our-apartment theory: everyone has a movie meal that looms large in their mind. mine, for some reason, is the pizza and beer all the beauty queens eat in miss congeniality. what is yours please (we've been alone for five days) pic.twitter.com/8u4S4M5C5Z — monica heisey (@monicaheisey) March 19, 2020

Since the original tweet went up on March 19th, there have been over 8,000 replies. Here are some of the top responses, which will surely make any film buff hungry...