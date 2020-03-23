How to Stream Movies Online for Free With No Subcription

With movie theaters closed and TV productions on hold, streaming services are the only forms of entertainment currently operating with any level of normalcy. If you want to watch movies and TV shows that you don't own a physical copy of, browsing a service like Netfflix, Hulu, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video will be the way to go. That said, there are a ton of different streaming services out there, and most of them make you sign up for a subscription before you can watch anything. Not all of them, though. There are a few gems out there that will let you stream extensive libraries of movies for no charge whatsoever. It may sound to good to be true, but this is a real thing. There are streaming services online that are 100% legal, offer apps for all sorts of different devices, and let you watch movies for free. They won't have the same content as sites like Netflix, but you won't have to pay any sort of subscription fee. So if you're holed up in your house with nothing to watch, and you're trying to cut back on what you're spending each month on streaming services, we'd like to offer some suggestions. We've compiled a list of eight different services that let you stream for free, each with their own library of great films. Take a look!

Vudu Vudu is owned by Walmart and is mostly thought of as the place where you can buy or rent movies digitally, as well as redeem the codes that come in a physical Blu-ray. While all of that is true, Vudu also has a massive, constantly-changing library of free movies. You'll have to watch a few ads throughout the runtime of these films, but there aren't too many, and they're rarely more than a minute at a time. Popular Free Movies on Vudu:

The Waterboy

Misery

Eat Pray Love

Stand by Me

Hook

Lethal Weapon

Point Break

Out of Time

Starship Troopers

The Karate Kid

The Boondock Saints

Child's Play Click here for the full site.

YouTube Chances are you already have YouTube downloaded to your smartphone, TV, and/or various devices. Yes, it's great for watching trailers, music videos, streamers, and makeup tutorials, but it also has a bunch of free movies to check out. Just like Vudu, there will be ads, but you don't have to pay for anything. Popular Free Movies on YouTube:

Teen Wolf

Get Shorty

Ghost in the Shell

Johnny Be Good

The Host Click here to head to YouTube's "Free to Watch" movie storefront.

IMDbTV IMDb has long been the source of endless movie information, but it recently launched a venture that also allows users to watch free movies and TV shows. It's got a great list of films to check out, in addition to shows like Schitt's Creek, Everwood, and Chicago Fire. Popular Free Movies on IMDb TV:

Blade Runner 2049

Spotlight

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Starsky & Hutch

Short Circuit

Hitch

Shrek Forever After

Chappie

Donnie Darko Click here to view IMDb TV's free library.

Kanopy and Hoopla Kanopy and Hoopla are very similar services, as each work with colleges and public libraries to offer free content to people with a student ID or library card. You'll have to sign up with your library card in order to create your account, then you have access to all of the free goodies. In addition to movies, Hoopla offers audiobooks and digital comics, but you only get 10 free rentals each month. Kanopy doesn't work with every single public library out there, but it's selection is one of the best around, with plenty of classic films and A24 titles available. Popular Free Movies on Kanopy:

Lady Bird

Moonlight

Eighth Grade

What We Do in the Shadows

Hereditary

Her Smell

Memento

First Reformed

Logan Lucky

The Disaster Artist Popular Free Movies on Hoopla

Daddy Cay Care

Legally Blonde

Emma

13 Going on 30

The Illusionist

Adopt a Highway

No Country for Old Men

Freaks

Pokemon the Movie 2000

Good Will Hunting

The Crazies

I Kill Giants Click here to sign up for Kanopy. Click here to sign up for Hoopla.

Crackle As with many other services on this list, Crackle is 100% free and has a substantial library of movies to enjoy. It also has an app available on almost every device you could think to watch it on. Popular Free Movies on Crackle:

1941

30 Days of Night

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Clue

The Craft

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Fury

Hot Rod

The Last Starship

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zodiac Click here to check out Crackle's free movie library.