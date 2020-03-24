FandangoNOW Earns Best Weekend Ever Due to Coronavirus Quarantines

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, people are getting pretty serious about staying indoors. To pass the time, many people have turned to streaming video to take their mind off the matter at hand. So many people have hopped on streaming platforms, in fact, some of the service providers have announced they would be turning down the quality of the streaming content so as to not put peak pressure on internet systems. According to FandangoNOW, this past weekend is the best the on-demand service has ever had.

Largely thanks in part to the early arrivals of The Invisible Man, Onward, and The Hunt, Fandango is reporting records numbers for purchases and streams.

“As fans continue to look for new content to watch at home, FandangoNOW has experienced its biggest weekend ever," says FandangoNOW head Cameron Douglas says in a statement. “Our top sellers consisted of movies right out of the theaters, as well as other digital releases not yet available on subscription services. We expect to see another big week ahead with at least five new releases, including ‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘Bloodshot,’ ‘Dolittle,’ 'The Gentlemen,' and 'The Way Back,' coming to our service tomorrow.”

Beyond the three aforementioned titles, the service rounds out its Top 10 of the weekend with Jumanji: The Next Level, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Emma, 1917, Spies in Disguise, Knives Out, and Just Mercy.

The same timeframe Fandango was making record sales saw the box office record its first-ever $0 weekend. The nations' leading chain, AMC Theatres, has announced it expected to be closed anywhere from six to 12 weeks.

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres," AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said in a statement last week. "Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

What have you been binging? Let us know your watch lists in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!