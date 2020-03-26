Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April

Have no fear, new streaming content is on the way in just a few days! Everyone around the country, and most parts of the word, is staying at home and social distancing in an effort to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Of course, being stuck in the house means more streaming than ever before. Fortunately, if you've watched just about everything of interest on a service like Amazon Prime, there are a bunch of new movies and TV shows on the way in just a few days.

This week, Amazon Prime Video announced the full list of new titles coming to the streaming service in April, and there is plenty to look forward to. One of the biggest additions is the complete James Bond franchise, save for the four Daniel Craig films, which will all be available to stream in 4K.

Also coming to Amazon next month is Robert Eggers' eerie indie hit The Lighthouse, Rambo: Last Blood, the first season of Vida, and the sixth installment of Bosch.

There's a lot to look forward to on Amazon Prime Video in April, and the new lineup will surely provide enough to keep everyone occupied at home. Check out the full list of new arrivals below!