Fans of The Lion King Are Thirsting Over an Artist’s Humanlike Versions of the Animated Characters

Last year, Jon Favreau's remake of the classic Disney animated film, The Lion King, hit theaters and was one of the many successful Disney movies to earn over $1 billion at the box office. The film is now available to watch on Disney+ as a new generation experiences the retelling of this classic story. Of course, the animated version (which is also available on Disney+) is still the fan favorite, and people continue to pay homage to the 1994 classic on social media in various ways. Recently, an artist named Marco Bernard decided to take the beloved animated animals and make them more humanlike. The images quickly swept Twitter, and folks are having some conflicted thirty feelings about the art.

“We can guarantee you've never seen The Lion King characters like this before…,” POPSUGAR shared. “Putting 'sexy' and 'The Lion King' in the same sentence may feel somewhat sacrilegious, but one artist has made it feel so, so right. Los Angeles-based freelance illustrator Marco Bernard has garnered quite a bit of buzz lately for giving the animals from the Disney film a humanlike makeover, transforming them from four-legged creatures to fashionably clothed characters. Spoiler alert: Mufasa looks real good,” they wrote in their article, which you can read in the tweet below:

We can guarantee you've never seen The Lion King characters like this before . . . 👀 https://t.co/wLd1L6FDTg — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) March 26, 2020

Here's more from the artist:

The posts caught a lot of people’s attention as folks started tweeting their thirsty feelings about the cartoon animals from their childhood. From a muscley Mufasa to a sultry Scar, these reimaginings are definitely making people feel some intense feels. You can check out some of the best tweets below: