Pop Culture Fans Are Having a Field Day with March 1st vs. April 1st Meme

It's been years, er, three weeks since most people started to take the threat of the novel coronavirus seriously by staying home to self-isolate. From coming up with quarantine movies to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, social media has been buzzing with pop culture content as people continue to look for fun ways to pass the time at home. Since yesterday was April 1st, many people participated in the "March 1st vs. April 1st" meme, which has garnered some hilarious/bleak results considering how tough times are for everyone right now.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled. In addition to the novel coronavirus's effects on the entertainment industry, it's also altered the everyday lives of nearly everyone around the globe. Due to this, it's no surprise that people are longing for the simpler days of February. (Although, some people are using the meme to argue that things weren't much better one month ago.)

While the meme isn't limited to movies and television, those are obviously our favorites. Here are some of the best pop culture-related "March 1st vs. April 1st" or "March 1st vs. March 31st" memes to hit Twitter this week...