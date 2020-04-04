Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of April 5)

As millions continue to self-isolate in quarantine, the Netflix release schedule grows increasingly bare. Much like what we've seen of previous months, the content output from the streaming giant decreases dramatically the second week of a month after an incredibly busy first week. All that said, there's still a fair share of Netflix Originals on the way, including The Big Show Show, featuring WWE superstar Paul Donald Wright/Big Show.

As usual, Friday's the busiest day of the week for the streamer, featuring half a dozen properties original to Netflix. On that front, there's the raunchy workplace comedy Brews Brothers, the French-language La vie scolaire, and three other original films including Love Wedding Repeat, Tigertail, and The Miz-starring The Main Event.

You can see the full list of movies and television shows being added to Netflix this week below: