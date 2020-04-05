Transformers Fans Are Convinced That Optimus Prime Gives Better Speeches Than Captain America

Transformers fans think that Optimus Prime gives better speeches than Captain America and it isn’t remotely close. Now, this debate has cropped up before, but with everyone inside during quarantine, the battle lines have been drawn again. The Autobot leader was trending on Twitter this morning as people jumped aboard the debate stage again. There are some out there stumping for the Super Soldier, but the sheer numbers of Transformers loyalists are making it hard to carry that side of the argument.

Prime’s last words in the 2007 film seem to be an anchoring point in the debate for tons of fans. “With the All Spark gone, we cannot return life to our planet. And fate has yielded its reward: a new world to call home,” he began. “We live among its people now, hiding in plain sight, but watching over them in secret, waiting, protecting. I have witnessed their capacity for courage, and though we are worlds apart, like us, there's more to them than meets the eye. I am Optimus Prime, and I send this message to any surviving Autobots taking refuge among the stars. We are here. We are waiting.”

The section of The Last Knight is a favorite point for a lot of fans too. “At the heart of every legend, there is truth: a few brave souls unite to save the world. We can be heroes in our own lives, every one of us, if we only have the courage to try,” Prime argued. “Our fates were always intertwined, but now our worlds are joined as one. We need to repair our planets, work together, if we wish to survive. A dangerous secret is buried deep inside the Earth. There is more to this planet than meets the eye. I am Optimus Prime, calling all Autobots: It is time to come home.”

Who gave the best speeches? pic.twitter.com/tF8yzNMHKt — Idris Elbow 💪🏾 (@YallAllLuvCris) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on Cap’s side, his speeches come in similar circumstances. Like this one in the Civil War comics storyline: “Doesn’t matter what the press says. Doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mobs say. Doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. This nation was founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe, no matter the odds or the consequences. When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth, and tell the whole world — ‘No, you move.”

Who do you have in this battle of inspiration? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the best arguments down below: