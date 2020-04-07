Disney Fans Are Freaking Out That Tangled Takes Place in Kingdom of Corona

Although Disney's Tangled originally hit theaters back in 2010, it's proving to be incredibly timely with fans here in 2020. Since the film is streaming on Disney+, and people are stuck at home without much to do, Disney lovers are revisiting the popular take on Rapunzel and noticing a strange detail that didn't matter at all until this year. The place in the film where Rapnuzel lives is called Corona, and folks are freaking out about it.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is what's keeping everyone at home, self-isolating and social distancing in order to help flatten the curve and eventually get life back to normal. Right now, hearing the name "Corona" in Tangled just has people thinking differently, especially when you consider the context of the film itself.

Not only is the kingdom in Tangled called Corona, but the story is oddly connected to the situation we currently find ourselves in. Rapunzel is locked away in a tower, all by herself, unable to go out into the world or spend time with anyone. She can't even go out for a haircut. Sound familiar?

Can Disney predict the future? Of course not, but seeing the parallels between Tangled and our situation in 2020 is strange, to say the least. The good news is, it all works out in the end for Rapunzel, so hopefully we'll find ourselves in the same boat sooner, rather than later.

