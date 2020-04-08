CBS Launching Sunday Night at the Movies With Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, and More

✖

CBS is bringing five classic movies to television in May. CBS on Tuesday announced that it will be running Sunday movie night each week in May. Scheduled programming includes five of Paramount Pictures' best-loved and most acclaimed films. Those films are Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible and Titanic. “It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment in a press release.

Forrest Gump received six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Best Writing, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects. In the film, Tom Hanks plays Forrest, an everyman whose simple innocence comes to embody a generation. Alongside his mamma (Sally Field), his best friend, Bubba (Mykelti Williamson), his commanding officer, Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise), and his favorite girl, Jenny (Robin Wright), Forrest has a ringside seat for the most memorable events of the second half of the 20th century.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is the winner of four Academy Awards. Indy (Harrison Ford) and his feisty ex-flame Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) dodge booby-traps, fight Nazis and stare down snakes in their incredible worldwide quest for the mystical Ark of the Covenant. Experience one exciting cliffhanger after another when you discover adventure with the one and only Indiana Jones

In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indy’s (Harrison Ford) Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), to get help in their search for the Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

In the first installment of the Mission: Impossible film franchise, Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, a secret agent framed for the deaths of his espionage team. Fleeing from government assassins, breaking into the CIA’s most impenetrable vault, clinging to the roof of a speeding bullet train, Hunt races like a burning fuse to stay one step ahead of his pursuers... and draw one step closer to discovering the shocking truth.

James Cameron’s Titanic won 11 Academy Awards.. In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet play Jack and Rose, the young lovers who find one another on the maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” R.M.S. Titanic. But when the doomed luxury liner collides with an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, their passionate love affair becomes a thrilling race for survival.

Here's the full CBS Sunday night at the movies scheduled for May:

May 3 - Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 10 - Forrest Gump (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 17 - Mission: Impossible (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 24 - Titanic (7:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 31 - Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.